JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 43.43 ($0.57).

LLOY opened at GBX 24.72 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 61.80. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,991.92). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,802.82). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,578,638 shares of company stock worth $66,893,832.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

