Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

JUN3 opened at €27.44 ($32.28) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €10.06 ($11.84) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

