JUST 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120.63 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $88.78 million and approximately $120.63 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.01579246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00196371 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

