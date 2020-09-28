JUST (JST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.98 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. JUST has a total market cap of $88.98 million and approximately $142.54 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00252412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.01596441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00187885 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

