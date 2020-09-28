JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.01552143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00193583 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

