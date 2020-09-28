K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:KBL opened at C$27.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 million and a PE ratio of 57.89.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KBL shares. Laurentian raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.80.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.