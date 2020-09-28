Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 304.3% in September

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,946. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04.

About KAO

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

