Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in September

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPCPY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,858. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kasikornbank Public in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

