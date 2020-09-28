Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01585543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00188010 BTC.

Kava Profile