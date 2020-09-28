KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.39 on Thursday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

