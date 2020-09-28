Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Kcash has a total market cap of $28.85 million and $12.88 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.