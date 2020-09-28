Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KFFB opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.60. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

