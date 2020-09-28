Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.71 ($33.77).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

