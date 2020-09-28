Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €69.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.61 ($80.72).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Friday. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.39.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

