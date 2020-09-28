Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

