Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.08 ($49.50).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

