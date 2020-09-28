Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

KDP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

