KeyCorp Begins Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

