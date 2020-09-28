KickCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.05 or 0.04836916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056574 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033785 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.