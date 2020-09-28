KickToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $262,576.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $262,576.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinBene and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, ProBit Exchange, Coinsbit, CoinBene, KuCoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, ABCC, COSS, TOKOK, Exmo, Bilaxy, YoBit, BitMart, P2PB2B, Dcoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

