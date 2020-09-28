KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $269,293.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, KuCoin, Bilaxy and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.43 or 0.04621691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009174 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ABCC, COSS, HitBTC, Mercatox, OOOBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinsbit, Bilaxy, Exmo, KuCoin, YoBit, TOKOK, P2PB2B, BitMart, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

