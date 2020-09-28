Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Short Interest Update

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KIERF stock remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Monday. Kier Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally.The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

