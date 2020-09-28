Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

NYSE:KRC opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

