Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

KGF traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The company had a trading volume of 8,053,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.43. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.75.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

