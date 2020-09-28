KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 588.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

