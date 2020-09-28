Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.67. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.