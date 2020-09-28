KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

KIGRY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.01. 6,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,974. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KION GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.