Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kirin stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.39. Kirin has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.