Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$65.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$25.67 and a 1-year high of C$76.43.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$769.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.29.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.