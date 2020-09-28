KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) Short Interest Update

KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KISB remained flat at $$32.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. KISH BANCORP IN/SH has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

About KISH BANCORP IN/SH

Kish Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. Kish Bancorp, Inc is based in Belleville, Pennsylvania.

