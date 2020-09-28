KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $991.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

