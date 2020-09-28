KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $187.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $218.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,130 shares of company stock worth $12,053,384. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in KLA by 62.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

