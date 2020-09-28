Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of KLPEF traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Klepierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

