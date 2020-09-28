Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.
Shares of KLPEF traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Klepierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
