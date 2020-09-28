Kleros (PNK) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.80 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and $6.80 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001829 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,824,569 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

