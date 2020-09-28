Klimatas Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $18,619.78 and $311.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00448020 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011993 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009448 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.