Klimatas Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $17,838.10 and approximately $402.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00399699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012259 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011873 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.