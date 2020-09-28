Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €7.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KCO. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.57 ($6.55).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.