Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of KNX opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at $152,283.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 423.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 286,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 238,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

