KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

