Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $121,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 16,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,498. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

