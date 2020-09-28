Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce sales of $201.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $184.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $764.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.30 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $858.21 million, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $915.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 16,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,498. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

