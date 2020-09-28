Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.82) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.59 ($66.57).

KRN opened at €51.30 ($60.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. Krones has a 52-week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52-week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -618.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.91.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

