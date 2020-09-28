Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$26.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.69. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIF. CIBC lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

