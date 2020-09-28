LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of MRNS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

