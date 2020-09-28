Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.17 Million

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report sales of $58.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.80 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $55.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $237.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $235.86 million, with estimates ranging from $231.19 million to $245.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,156. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 59.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 52,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after buying an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

