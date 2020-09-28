Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.38.

LRCX stock opened at $330.27 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

