Lambda (LAMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.63 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00242461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01550999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,133,638 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

