LanaCoin (LANA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $111,360.66 and $9.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,863,427,945 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

