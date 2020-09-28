Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.40.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Bn in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.