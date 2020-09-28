Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

